Menlo Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,795 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 3.5% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.65. 1,329,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,838,408. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

