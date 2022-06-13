Menlo Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,795 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 3.5% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.65. 1,329,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,838,408. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

