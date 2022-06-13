Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 15,140 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,379. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.55 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

