MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,649.00.

MELI opened at $691.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.47 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $640.00 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $921.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,052.97.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

