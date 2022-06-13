Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.06. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 589,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 136,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 119,299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 103,961 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.