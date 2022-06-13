Meros Investment Management LP Takes $3.28 Million Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 328,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. eGain comprises 2.4% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in eGain by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $265.71 million, a PE ratio of 284.67 and a beta of 0.46. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

About eGain (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.