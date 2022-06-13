Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.80 ($11.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.90 ($11.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.
About Metso Outotec Oyj (Get Rating)
Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metso Outotec Oyj (OUKPY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.