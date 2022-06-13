Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.80 ($11.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.90 ($11.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

