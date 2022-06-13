MFS Government Markets Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

MGF opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

