MFS Government Markets Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
MGF opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.45.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
