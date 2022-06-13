MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

MIN opened at $2.96 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

