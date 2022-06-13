MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
MIN opened at $2.96 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.