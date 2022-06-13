MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MFV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. 10,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,213. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

