MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.93.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

