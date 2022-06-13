Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $335.00 at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $363.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.61.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.35 and a 200 day moving average of $298.59. Microsoft has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 92,914 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 70,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 49,353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

