Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Down 56.5% in May

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSVB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

