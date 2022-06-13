MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 166 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $240.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.07. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

