MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

COP opened at $116.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

