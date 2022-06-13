MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,391 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.