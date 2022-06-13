MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $160.45 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.23 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

