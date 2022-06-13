Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Down 58.1% in May

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,235.0 days.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock remained flat at $$16.49 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

