Minter Network Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00394841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00532240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,535,373 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

