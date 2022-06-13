MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIXT stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.34%.

In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $38,770.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 5,934,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,855,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,362 and have sold 119,452 shares valued at $58,531. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth $175,000.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

