Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Raised by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Moderna by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 93,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Moderna by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,162,211.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $187,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,166.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,570 shares of company stock worth $52,144,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.82. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

