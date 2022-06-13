Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MONRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moncler from €67.00 ($72.04) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $$50.86 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

