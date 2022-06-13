MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $420.38.

MDB stock opened at $268.71 on Friday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.63 and a 200 day moving average of $390.09.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

