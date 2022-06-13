Morgan Stanley Trims Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Target Price to $57.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.10.

ST stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

