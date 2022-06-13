Moss Coin Price Hits $0.0714 on Exchanges (MOC)

Moss Coin (MOC) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and $5.33 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,417.04 or 1.00050021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.

About Moss Coin

MOC is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

