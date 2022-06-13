MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MSADY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.11. 168,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.43. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

