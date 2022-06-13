NCM Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $215.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.62.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

