Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $34,739.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,231,988 coins and its circulating supply is 19,155,329 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

