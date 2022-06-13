NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 173,242 shares during the period. NeoGenomics comprises 24.1% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $55,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 838,228 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 366,464 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,551,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after buying an additional 314,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.88 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

