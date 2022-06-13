Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Newcrest Mining stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. 225,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

