Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.75

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 7816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.55%.

In other Newtek Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of Newtek Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

