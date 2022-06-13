NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the May 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NREF traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.52. 4,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 551.26, a current ratio of 551.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 61.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 283.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 6,458,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

