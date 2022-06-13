NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NICE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after acquiring an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NICE by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,994,000 after acquiring an additional 190,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after acquiring an additional 187,261 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at $51,778,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NICE by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,949,000 after acquiring an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $197.93 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.05.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

