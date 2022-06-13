NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.80.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in NICE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

