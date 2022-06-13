NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Down 81.2% in May

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NDAC remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,794. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.