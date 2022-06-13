Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.84

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 1174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.52.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)
