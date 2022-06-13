Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.
