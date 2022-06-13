Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

