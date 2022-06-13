NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in May

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGPF remained flat at $$48.71 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 602. NN Group has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

