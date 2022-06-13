Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 222.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Noble Roman’s stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.24. 153,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Noble Roman’s has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

