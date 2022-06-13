Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Shares of NDSN opened at $207.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.50 and a 200 day moving average of $230.37. Nordson has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

