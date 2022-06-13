North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the May 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:NMMCW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251. North Mountain Merger has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.