North West (TSE:NWC) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at CIBC

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

North West stock opened at C$35.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.27. North West has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$40.08.

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$579.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North West will post 2.6774498 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

