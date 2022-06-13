Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,784 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,977,600. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.
KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
