Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,900 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4,436.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,198. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

