Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.1% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Southern by 583.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 289,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.01. 65,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,318,839 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

