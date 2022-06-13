Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 119,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 87,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. 48,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,998. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

