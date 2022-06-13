Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $13.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.09. The stock had a trading volume of 625,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,894. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $381.98 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

