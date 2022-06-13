Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.64. 68,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,734. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.22 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.