Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,014 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 387,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,931,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,457,000 after acquiring an additional 171,340 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 234,464 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 399.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,163,396. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

