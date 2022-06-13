Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

