Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.65

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.65 and last traded at $99.35, with a volume of 1930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $11,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

